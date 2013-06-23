June 23 Brighton and Hove Albion have sacked Uruguayan manager Gus Poyet after an internal disciplinary hearing, the English second tier club said on Sunday.

"Gus Poyet has been informed today by Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club's internal disciplinary panel that his employment has been terminated with immediate effect," read a statement on their official website (www.seagulls.co.uk).

Former Chelsea midfielder Poyet, 45, was initially suspended and now has the opportunity to appeal the decision to sack him despite the club saying they are looking for an interim manager for pre-season.