LONDON Oct 25 Manchester City's incredible 6-1
win Over Manchester United, Chelsea hitting the self-destruct
button and goals from Dutch, French, Costa Rican and Icelandic
internationals over the weekend once again underlined the global
appeal of the English Premier League.
Rarely does a round of matches go by without something
extraordinary happening to captivate a global TV audience
estimated to reach 1.46 billion fans a week.
Manchester United crushed Arsenal 8-2 at Old Trafford in
August and few of the watching millions could have imagined that
the champions would be humiliated by their neighbours on the
same pitch just a few weeks later.
Neither would they have thought that title-challengers
Chelsea, odds-on to win at promoted Queens Park Rangers, would
have two players sent off in eight minutes and lose 1-0 to a
penalty scored by Iceland's Heidar Helguson.
Add in Newcastle United extending their unlikely unbeaten
run with a win over Wigan Athletic, doubles from Dutchmen Rafael
van der Vaart for Tottenham Hotspur and Robin van Persie for
Arsenal, Everton's two stoppage-time goals to seal a 3-1 win at
Fulham and Norwich City's outstanding 1-1 draw at Liverpool and
it is easy to see why the Premier League is so absorbing.
A report issued last week by media consultants Sport+Markt
said that 70 per cent of the world's estimated 2.08 billion
football fans now regularly watch Premier League matches, far in
excess of either the Spanish or Italian League's despite the
appeal of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan or AC Milan.
The report adds that games in the "EPL" as it is marketed
overseas, were watched in more than 643 million homes around the
world last year, up 11 per cent from 580 million in 2009.
Massive growth in interest in China and the United States
have had an impact and the Premier League is now the most
watched in the world.
NO SURPRISE
That comes as no surprise to Robert Prosinecki, the former
Croatia international who won the European Cup with Red Star
Belgrade in 1991 and reached the 1998 World Cup semi-finals with
Croatia.
He also had a brief stint with Portsmouth which gave him a
deeper understanding of the English game. Now the coach of Red
Star, he told Reuters why he believes the League has global
appeal.
"England is the cradle of football and what makes the
Premier League so special is not just the quality of its teams,
but also the football culture, tradition and infrastructure. Of
course, it has also helped that so many top players have gone to
the Premier League, attracted by its quality as much as the
wealth of its clubs.
"It is uniquely entertaining for fans worldwide and it's
therefore not surprising it's so popular.
"I watched the Manchester derby on television and the
atmosphere was truly spectacular," he added.
Footballer Rohan Ricketts, currently with League of Ireland
leaders Shamrock Rovers, played in the Premier League for
Tottenham Hotspur and also had spells at Arsenal, Coventry City,
Wolverhampton Wanderers, Queens Park Rangers and Barnsley
He then embarked on a nomadic career playing in Canada,
Hungary, Moldova and Germany before moving to Ireland.
"Much of it is to do with the money that goes into the
production of the broadcasting," Ricketts told Reuters,
explaining that the networks ensure the product looks good on
TV.
"When you couple that with an intense, high tempo, back-and-
forth type of style of play it's hard not to be drawn into it.
"It's non-stop. I don't think it's the best football-wise,
but for entertainment it wins hands down. To top it all off the
fans are mental."
VAST EXPERIENCE
Stephen Constantine is another Englishman with vast
experience of working overseas after coaching the Nepal, India,
Malawi and Sudan national teams and now mainly watches matches
from Cyprus where he coaches top-division side Nea Salamis.
Constantine told Reuters that one of the key elements in the
Premier League's popularity was its unpredictability.
"One of the main factors in its appeal is that in England
in any game at any time anything can happen, as we have seen
with the recent results -- and hundreds of previous examples.
"Every year the so-called bigger teams can get beaten in the
Cup or League.
"The consistently high attendances and the atmosphere at all
the games is also a factor and of course when you see some of
the best players in the world plying their trade in the Premier
League then why would you want to watch anything else?
"La Liga is good but there are only two teams ever going to
win that and although in England United have been dominant it
has been very, very close."
His view was shared by Paul Barber, a former English FA
executive and now chief executive officer of Vancouver Whitecaps
in the MLS.
"Even from 5,000 miles away, the Premier League loses
nothing of its incredible drama and excitement," he told
Reuters.
"Yet again, this weekend's events prove this League is
anything but predictable and remains the competition that every
league in the world, regardless of their sport, looks to as the
leading product on every measure."
However, Constantine, does issue a word of caution.
"The downside of all this is the national team have more
pressure to do well in major competitions," he said. "When they
only have a pool of English players to choose from, that's when
they don't seem to have enough."
