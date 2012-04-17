By Simon Hart
| LONDON, April 17
LONDON, April 17 Nostalgia, the old line goes,
is not what it used to be. But as the Premier League gets misty
eyed about its 20 years of existence, it appears that great
goals are not what they used to be either.
Arguably the most striking thing about the candidates for
the '20 Seasons Awards' launched this week by the Premier League
is that just one of the 10 best goal contenders was scored in
the last 10 years.
Wayne Rooney's overhead strike for Manchester United against
Manchester City in February 2011 stands alone as the only goal
scored after 2002.
This means there is no place for any of the competition's
recent top marksmen like Cristiano Ronaldo, who found the net 84
times in six seasons at Manchester United, or Chelsea's Didier
Drogba who has twice topped the goal chart.
Two goals from former Southampton favourite Matt Le Tissier
-- a player whose chubby physique was a throwback to the days
before the increased athleticism of the Premier League era --
are the earliest choices on the list.
There is also David Beckham's famous 1996 goal from the
halfway line for Manchester United against Wimbledon.
Strikes by Tony Yeboah, Eric Cantona, Paolo Di Canio,
Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Alan Shearer all feature
among the nominees that fans will select a winner from via a
vote on the Premier League website, www.premierleague.com.
The public will also choose the best match, best save, best
celebration and best team of indivuduals from the 20 years since
the 20-team league replaced the old first division as English
football's top tier in August 1992.
BEST MATCHES
In contrast with the choice of goals, seven of the 10
contenders for the best match of the past two decades are from
2007 onwards.
In fact there are three games from 2011 alone, compared with
just two from the 1990s -- Liverpool's 4-3 win over Newcastle
United in 1996 and Newcastle's 5-0 rout of Manchester United
that same year.
This begs the question whether individual goals stay in the
memory longer than games.
Football fans with longer memories might also point out the
irony of the Premier League getting nostalgic in the first place
as the preceding century of organised league football in England
is often ignored amid the hype surrounding the competition.
Besides the public vote, which is open until April 30, a
panel of football figures, journalists and commentators will
select a best player, manager, team and season.
The 10 candidates for best player are Bergkamp, Cantona,
Henry, Ronaldo, Shearer, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane,
Patrick Vieira and Gianfranco Zola.
There are five Manchester United players among the 10,
underlining the Old Trafford club's dominance of the English
game in the Premier League era.
By contrast only one United player, Rooney, featured on the
six-player shortlist of nominees announced on Monday for this
season's Professional Footballers' Association player of the
year award.
There were three Manchester City players - Sergio Aguero,
Joe Hart and David Silva - along with Arsenal striker Robin van
Persie and Tottenham's Scott Parker.
(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)