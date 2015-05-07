Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON May 7 Preston North End, haunted by nine successive playoff failures, took a tentative step towards reaching England's Championship with a 1-0 semi-final first-leg win at Chesterfield on Thursday.
Former Everton striker Jermaine Beckford grabbed a first-half winner for Preston to give them hope of improving on a dismal record of having exited at the playoff semi-final stage six times since 1989.
Beckford raced on to a through ball and slotted in a calm finish for his 10th goal in his last 16 appearances.
Preston fell into the playoffs on the final day of the season when an 18-game unbeaten run ended at Colchester and MK Dons snatched second place in League One.
In the other semi-final, Swindon Town's Nathan Byrne scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to seal a 2-1 comeback win at Sheffield United.
Nigel Clough's United side took the lead when Kieron Freeman drilled a low shot past Wes Foderingham in the 19th minute, but Sam Ricketts levelled early in the second half with a header.
Byrne snatched victory at the death when he burst forward and fired a low shot in off the post.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".