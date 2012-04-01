Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
April 1 Preston North End manager Graham Westley has accused four of his players of leaking his lineup to the opposition a day before their English third-tier match at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
Preston, who are 16th in the 24-team table and not yet clear of relegation, lost the game 2-0.
"To stand in the dugout...and be told by their dugout that four of our players had given our side across to them says where our side is at," he told the club website (www.pnefc.net).
"You don't need four players from your own squad releasing that kind of information. It doesn't surprise me. At times it works to tell people the type of things that go on in a losing environment.
"When you have got people in your own camp working against you it is tough." (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Alan Baldwin)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.