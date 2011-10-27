LONDON Oct 27 Manchester City can open up an
eight-point gap at the top of the Premier League when they
return home to what will be a heroes' welcome in front of almost
50,000 adoring fans for the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers on
Saturday.
City, who crushed Manchester United 6-1 at Old Trafford last
week to move five points clear at the top, will be meeting
Wolves for the second time in four days after their 5-2 win in
the League Cup on Wednesday at Molineux.
On current form, Wolves will be no match for City, but their
manager Mick McCarthy, who made 140 League appearances for City
in the mid-1980s, will relish another tussle against his former
club, who only won the corresponding League fixture 4-3 last
season.
Meanwhile, United, humbled by their defeat at Old Trafford
which manager Alex Ferguson called "the worst day in my
history", make the short, tricky trip to Everton who lost 2-1
at home to Chelsea in the League Cup on Wednesday.
United, with Ferguson making 11 changes to the side beaten
by City, did at least taste some success this week with a 3-0
win at League Two (fourth tier) Aldershot Town in the League
Cup.
There is no doubt who has the harder task on Saturday
because if United should slip up at Goodison in their 1100 GMT
kickoff, City will kickoff at 1400 GMT knowing they can streak
ahead of them in the title race with a win over Wolves.
McCarthy's side narrowly avoided a sixth successive league
defeat on Saturday with two late goals in a 2-2 draw with
Swansea City and after being booed by home fans for the way his
team were playing, dismissed them as "mindless idiots" on
Wednesday.
They might not be too kind to him again after that remark
with another defeat.
TEVEZ DISPUTE
The only blot on City's copybook at the moment is the
ongoing spat between Argentine striker Carlos Tevez and manager
Roberto Mancini with Tevez considering his options after City
fined him four weeks' wages totalling nearly 1.0 million pounds
on Tuesday.
The penalty follows the incident when, for whatever reasons,
he did not come on as a substitute in the Champions League match
at Bayern Munich a month ago when Mancini ordered him to do so.
Although the Tevez dispute might be energy-sapping off the
pitch, Mancini appears to have little to worry about on it with
City winning eight of their nine matches and drawing the other,
scoring 33 goals and conceding just seven.
While City will be hoping United slip up again, so will
Chelsea who can go above Alex Ferguson's men if they beat
Arsenal in what is always a fiercely contested London derby at
Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea, however, have enough problems of their own to worry
about but will at least have Spanish striker Fernando Torres
back in their side following the end of a three-match suspension
and will be heartened by the Cup win at Everton.
Chelsea will want to regain their momentum in the League
immediately after last week's London derby defeat at Queens Park
Rangers when they had Jose Bosingwa and Didier Drogba sent off
and lost 1-0.
The match has remained in the headlines for unpleasant
reasons all week, however, with skipper John Terry denying
racially abusing QPR's Anton Ferdinand, during the match but the
allegations are being considered by the FA and the police.
Chelsea's talkative manager Andre Villas-Boas is also in
trouble for comments he made about the referee after the game.
Arsenal, for once this season, go into a match in a
relatively stress-free state of mind following last week's 3-1
home win over Stoke in the League and their 2-1 win against
Bolton Wanderers in the League Cup on Tuesday.
With just under a quarter of the season completed, Chelsea
are tucked in third place on 19 points, behind Manchester United
(20) and Manchester City (25) while Arsenal are beginning to
accumulate points after their poor start and are up to seventh
with 13.
Newcastle United, who along with City are the only other
unbeaten side in the league after nine games, are fourth on 19
and travel to Stoke City on Monday.
Fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have 16 points from
eight games, face QPR at White Hart Lane on Sunday, seeking to
sustain their good run of five wins from their last six games.
At the other end of the table, the non-stop pressure on
Blackburn Rovers manager Steve Kean will doubtless increase if
his side lose to Norwich City, though a battling 4-3 Cup win
over Newcastle on Wednesday will have raised spirits.
Wigan Athletic, in 19th, will be looking to avoid a seventh
straight league defeat against a Fulham side who are just two
points and two places above them.
(Editing by Dave Thompson)