LONDON Dec 28 Liverpool manager Kenny
Dalglish has backed Andy Carroll to put his lean spell behind
him as the Anfield club prepare for Friday's Premier League
match against the mis-firing striker's former side Newcastle
United.
The clash between sixth-placed Liverpool and Newcastle, a
place below them, kicks off a six-day, 19-match Premier League
holiday extravaganza.
League leaders Manchester City are in action on Sunday when
they visit Sunderland, enjoying a revival under new manager
Martin O'Neill, and then host Liverpool next Tuesday.
Second-placed Manchester United face bottom club Blackburn
Rovers at Old Trafford on Saturday and then travel to Newcastle
on Jan. 4, while third-placed Tottenham Hotspur visit Swansea
City on Saturday before playing West Brom at home on Jan. 3.
Carroll has scored five goals in 28 appearances for
Liverpool since his 35 million pounds ($54.84 million) move to
Anfield last January and netted just twice this season but
Dalglish told a news conference on Wednesday the 22-year-old has
worked hard and caused the club no problems.
"I think you yourselves have a bigger problem with Andy
Carroll than anyone else," Dalglish told reporters.
"Every week there are questions, this time it is
understandable I suppose because he's playing against Newcastle
United if he was to start, but I don't understand it.
"It is unfortunate he attracts some attention to himself
from yourselves, but for us since he has come here, he has gone
about his work very well on and off the pitch and he is
adjusting to life at a new club with a new philosophy and a new
way of playing.
"There is nobody at our place who couldn't be doing better,
so he is in the same bracket as everyone else," he said.
SUAREZ BANNED
While Carroll is expected to start for Liverpool against
Newcastle, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez will be absent after
being banned for one match and fined 20,000 pounds by the FA for
making an offensive gesture to Fulham fans during the defeat at
Craven Cottage earlier this month.
That ban is separate from the eight-match suspension the FA
imposed on the Uruguayan last week after he was found guilty of
racially abusing Manchester United's Patrice Evra.
However, Dalglish could recall club captain Steven Gerrard
to the starting lineup after the midfielder returned to action
from a 10-match injury layoff as a second-half substitute
against Blackburn.
Manchester United have the chance to go clear at the top of
the table for the first time since the beginning of October when
they face Blackburn on Saturday with City not playing at
Sunderland until Sunday.
United beat Wigan Athletic 5-0 on Monday to pull level on
45 points with City who could only draw 0-0 at West Bromwich
Albion.
While City remain the bookies favourites for the title,
goalkeeper Joe Hart said they were beginning to feel the
pressure.
"Of course we feel the pressure," he told reporters. "You
have to earn the title and it's hard work.
"We're the team to beat and we're enjoying that but it's not
always going to be as easy as we've sometimes made it look in
the past."
($1 = 0.6382 British pounds)
(Editing by Alison Wildey)