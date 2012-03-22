By Martyn Herman
| LONDON, March 22
LONDON, March 22 Manchester City travel to Stoke
City on Saturday with new belief and a possible trump card up
their sleeve after a vital victory over Chelsea prevented
Manchester United taking a stranglehold of top spot.
From staring a four-point deficit in the face, long-time
league leaders City pulled a 2-1 victory out of the fire against
Chelsea, the-85th minute winner from Samir Nasri being superbly
created by the quick-thinking of back-in-favour Carlos Tevez.
They now trail by just a point and victory, or even a draw
at Stoke, would allow City to re-take the lead, at least until
United host Fulham on Monday.
Below the battle for the title, Arsenal have emerged as
favourites to grab the third automatic qualification place for
the Champions League after a six-match winning run put them
above north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
Arsenal, who have 55 points, host Aston Villa while
Tottenham (54) face a trip o fifth-placed Chelsea (49) hoping to
get back to winning ways after managing just one point from the
last 12 up for grabs.
Third-bottom Bolton Wanderers return to action at home to
Blackburn Rovers after their midweek match against Aston Villa
was postponed following the cardiac arrest suffered by their
midfielder Fabrice Muamba last week at Tottenham.
Muamba remains in hospital but is showing signs of making a
remarkable recovery.
Tevez has hardly been missed at City this season, such has
been the club's form in his absence since he refused to come off
the bench in a Champions League match in Munich in September.
However, City's lead at the top has evaporated because of
patchy away form and a lack of goals and suddenly Tevez, whose
24 goals helped the club to the FA Cup and third place in the
league last season, looks as though he could still play a
decisive role in what has been a traumatic season.
Manager Roberto Mancini, who has patched up his differences
with Tevez despite saying he would never play for the club again
in September, sent the Argentine dynamo on for the final 20
minutes against Chelsea and was rewarded with a livewire cameo
performance helped seal three precious points.
"Carlos is two or three weeks away from full fitness but he
showed his football brain in the minutes that he was on the
pitch," Mancini told the club's website.
"He will be an important player for us. He has been back a
month now and is in the dressing room happy like all the
players."
City will be without Joleon Lescott at Stoke but fellow
central defender Vincent Kompany, who also missed the Chelsea
win, could return.
United, who have bagged 25 points from their last nine games
to take control, will have Phil Jones available for the trip to
Fulham after recovering from flu while Nani is also in the
running for a return after missing the league wins over West
Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
"There are no problems with injuries," manager Alex Ferguson
told ManUtd.com. "It's much better now. There was Jones getting
that bout of 'flu but he's back.
"He'll be available [for the Fulham game]. They're all
training apart from Nani, who should not be far away and might
start training this week."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)