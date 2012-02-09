LONDON Feb 9 The focus will be on Patrice
Evra of Manchester United and Luis Suarez of Liverpool when the
arch-rivals clash in the Premier League at Old Trafford on
Saturday (1245GMT).
It will be the pair's first meeting since Suarez racially
abused Evra at Anfield in October, earning an eight-match
suspension from which he returned to the Liverpool side as a
substitute in Monday's 0-0 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.
Spurs, meanwhile, will go into their clash against fellow
high-flyers Newcastle United at White Hart Lane ON sATURDAY
(1730 GMT) buoyed by the news that manager Harry Redknapp has
been found not guilty of tax evasion charges.
He will delighted to be totally focused on the football as
third-placed Spurs continue their unlikely challenge for the
title and a more realistic one for a Champions League spot
against their in-form opponents who are fifth.
Tensions at White Hart Lane will be nothing like those at
Old Trafford where a delicate situation was exacerbated when
Liverpool's pugnacious manager Kenny Dalglish said after the
Spurs game that Suarez should never have been banned, despite
Uruguayan admitting using the word "negro" in an on-field
exchange with Evra during the 1-1 draw.
Saturday's match, featuring one of the fiercest rivalries
in English football, is being shown live in more than 200
countries with an estimated global audience of about 900 million
and while most of the attention will be on the match, the
cameras will also closely follow the pre-match handshake.
The FA has said the handshake will go ahead at Old Trafford
and Gordon Taylor, the chief executive of the Professional
Football Association, said: "It is an opportunity for football
to show it can deal with these issues, and everyone can learn
and move on."
HARDLINE STANCE
Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson said on Tuesday that
football needed to take a hardline stance against racism which
has begun to rear its head in the English game again after
seemingly lying dormant for years.
Evra has not said if he will shake Suarez's hand, but
whoever dominates on the pitch could hold the key to a victory
that will either lift United above leaders Manchester City at
the top of the table - at least until Sunday - or take Liverpool
closer to the top four.
Liverpool beat United in the FA Cup fourth round on 10 days
ago when Suarez was banned, but will find United in a defiant
mood after they came back from a 3-0 deficit at Chelsea on
Sunday to draw 3-3.
That lifted United on to 55 points, two behind City who
travel to Aston Villa on Sunday (1600GMT).
City manager Roberto Mancini, who has been without Yaya and
Kolo Toure on African Nations Cup duty, said it was important
his side remained in first place until they returned.
"Next week we will have a difficult game at Villa, but if we
have the same attitude that we had on Saturday we will do well.
It is important that we stay top and don't think about the other
teams," Mancini said.
Tottenham eked out a point from the goalless draw with
Liverpool and Redknapp will be further cheered if Younes Kaboul,
Jermain Defoe and Rafael van der Vaart return after injury
against Newcastle United.
Chelsea, who are third on 43 points, and Arsenal, sixth on
40, travel north for tough matches at Everton and Sunderland
respectively.
At the other end of the table, 19th-placed Blackburn Rovers,
who lost 7-1 at Arsenal last week, take on fellow relegation
candidates Queens Park Rangers, who are 16th but just three
points better off.
Another relegation-haunted game takes place at the Reebok
Stadium where 18th-placed Bolton Wanderers face rock bottom
Wigan Athletic who increasingly look doomed after nine league
matches without a win.
