By Sonia Oxley
| MANCHESTER, England, Sept 8
MANCHESTER, England, Sept 8 Arsenal hope to make
a fresh start to their Premier League campaign when they
entertain newcomers Swansea City this weekend armed with new
signings and clear heads after a welcome international break.
While free-scoring Manchester rivals United and City have
blasted out of the blocks with a 100 percent record, Arsene
Wenger's side have picked up just one point from their first
three matches as well as several injuries and suspensions.
The departures of Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri compounded
their problems but they have replenished their squad with a host
of transfer deadline-day signings such as Mikel Arteta, Yossi
Benayoun, Per Mertesacker and Andre Santos.
The near fortnight break for Euro 2012 qualifiers and
international friendlies may have come at the right time for the
north Londoners, who host Swansea on Saturday (1400 GMT).
"We've had a good think about stuff (during the break),"
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey told Sky Sports News.
"We've brought in some new players and I think everything is
going to be sort of a fresh start now so hopefully we can just
get the three points and build on that and get ourselves back
into the race."
While Arsenal are hoping for change, City and United want
nothing of the sort after a perfect start to the season.
The champions make the short trip to Bolton Wanderers on
Saturday (1630), where they could only draw 2-2 last season, and
could give a first start of the campaign to Mexico striker
Javier Hernandez who has been sidelined after a concussion.
The 23-year-old enjoyed a dream debut season with his
goal-poaching knack winning him a regular starting spot as a
partner to Wayne Rooney.
"Once he got into the team, he took his chance and the
manager kept him in," Rooney told MUTV. "He repaid the manager
with goals and was brilliant for us last season -- a big reason
why we won the league.
"I'm looking forward to him doing the same, if not scoring
more goals for us, this season."
United have already scored 13 goals thanks to some inspired
showings by a youthful team, and lead neighbours Manchester
City, who have scored 12, on goal difference.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Roberto Mancini's City, who like United, Arsenal and Chelsea
will have half an eye on next week's start to the Champions
League group stage, host Wigan Athletic on Saturday (1400) and
could be boosted by the return of Kolo Toure.
The Ivory Coast defender is free to play after serving a
six-month doping ban, imposed after he took one of his wife's
diet pills that contained a banned substance.
"Kolo looks fresh and in the kind of form that made him such
an awesome central defender when Arsenal were at the top of
their game," Micah Richards, who could also return after a
hamstring injury, told the club website (www.mcfc.co.uk).
There could be a return from injury for Chelsea goalkeeper
Petr Cech, who resumed training slightly earlier than expected
after a knee ligament problem to lift fans' hopes that he could
be on the teamsheet for Saturday's trip to Sunderland (1400).
Fourth-placed Chelsea are level on seven points with
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool, who travel to FA Cup
finalists Stoke City on Saturday (1400).
The other team on the same points are Newcastle United, who
travel to promoted Queens Park Rangers on Monday where they
could come up against their former midfielder Joey Barton -- one
of several signings the London club made following last month's
takeover by Malaysian entrepreneur Tony Fernandes.
