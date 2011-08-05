LONDON Aug 5 Manchester City stand ready to
emerge from the long shadow cast by their illustrious neighbours
when the new Premier League season begins next weekend.
City last won the English title in 1968, the year Manchester
United first became European champions, and United have since
secured 12 Premier League crowns, all under manager Alex
Ferguson.
Once dismissed by Ferguson as noisy neighbours, Roberto
Mancini's City team and last season's runners-up Chelsea are the
biggest threats to United's hopes of retaining the title.
"We expect a big challenge from those two," Ferguson told
Inside United.
City showed improvement by finishing third last season. It
ensured Champions League football and provided a valid reason --
other than eye-bulging salaries -- for the world's best players
to flock to Eastlands.
Argentina striker Sergio Aguero is the latest A-lister to
join the City revolution. His move from Atletico Madrid is the
stand-out signing of a transfer window that has been relatively
short of spectacular deals.
Chelsea will begin a new era under Portuguese coach Andre
Villas-Boas -- the latest occupant of the hottest seat in
English football that normally results in ejection by owner
Roman Abramovich if a season ends without silverware.
Villas-Boas, 33, must get the maximum out of an ageing squad
that pushed United close last season. Chelsea's pursuit of
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Luka Modric could persist until
transfer deadline day.
Villas-Boas will also need to solve the riddle of Spain
striker Fernando Torres, who since his record 50 million-pound
($82 million) move from Liverpool in January has managed only
one goal.
"Andre is a modern manager," Chelsea captain John Terry told
reporters. "The thing that impresses me, he understands the
players. I've been really impressed and everyone seems to
finally understand the way he wants us to play."
LIVERPOOL CHALLENGE
Arsenal, fourth last season and facing a potentially tricky
Champions League playoff tie, have spent the summer trying to
hold on to skipper Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri after left-back
Gael Clichy joined Manchester City.
Of the other teams expected to threaten, Liverpool have been
the most progressive as they try to restore their faded glamour
and challenge for their first title since 1990.
The optimism of Kenny Dalglish's return to Anfield midway
through last season has been fuelled by the signings of England
winger Stewart Downing from Aston Villa, playmaker Charlie Adam
from Blackpool and Jordan Henderson from Sunderland.
"It has given the supporters a bit of hope and put a smile
back on their faces," Dalglish said. "In and around the city,
you can see the feel-good factor is there for us. Now we have
got to go on the pitch and win games."
Tottenham Hotspur, fifth last season after cracking the
top-four the season before, will expect to be in the mix,
although manager Harry Redknapp has warned that the Europa
League's demands could be an unwanted distraction.
Ferguson believes United's main rivals could be stronger by
the time the transfer window closes at the end of August.
"I expected more buying," Ferguson said. "Especially the
likes of Arsenal. I thought they'd have bought a few players.
But it's early days -- 31 August is a long way off and a lot can
happen.
"Liverpool have bought a few players, but the important
thing is to look at ourselves. We're experienced and have the
players to go the distance in all the competitions."
WELSH INTEREST
Staying in the money-spinning elite will be the raison
d'etre for around half the clubs, including Premier League
newcomers Swansea City, who provide Welsh interest in the top
flight for the first time since they were relegated after a
two-year stay in 1983.
They will need to make a quick transition from the
Championship if they are to avoid the fate of Burnley and
Blackpool, both of whom reached the top division via the
playoffs but lasted just one season.
Norwich City and Queen's Park Rangers are also back in the
Premier League having sunk to third-tier status since they were
last there.
The big question, however, is whether the limitless spending
power of Manchester City reaps the ultimate reward in the
league.
Those looking for clues will turn to Wembley this Sunday, as
United and FA Cup winners City meet in the Community Shield, the
traditional season curtain-raiser.
Ferguson, who led United to a record 19th league title last
season, will not be taking the threat from City lightly.
With his 70th birthday looming he shows no sign of resting
on his laurels and has been busy adding strength to his squad,
which will be missing some familiar names this season after Paul
Scholes, Gary Neville and goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar retired.
Ferguson's love of width and pace prompted the signing of
England winger Ashley Young from Aston Villa. Highly-rated
defender Phil Jones Was snapped up from Blackburn Rovers and
Spaniard David de Gea was bought from Atletico Madrid as Van der
Sar's successor.
($1 = 0.613 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Stephen Wood)