LONDON Jan 10 The Premier League's "Mr Fix-It" Tony Pulis began his latest rescue mission at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Hull City.

Hired to replace Alan Irvine, who was sacked in December as the Baggies sunk into the mire, Pulis's first game in charge was a 7-0 FA Cup thrashing of FA Cup minnows Gateshead.

But Premier League survival is his task and he made the perfect start on Saturday with England under-21 striker Saido Berahino's goal sealing a win that moved West Brom up to 21 points, two points above Hull who are third from bottom.

Pulis has never experienced relegation during his managerial career and transformed Crystal Palace last season when they were heading for the drop, only to surprisingly resign on the eve of the new campaign over the club's transfer policy.

Several top-flight managers have been haunted by the spectre of Pulis waiting to take their jobs after poor runs but the door swung open for his return when West Brom ended Irvine's tenure.

Whilst he could not have made a better start, Pulis knows many battles lie ahead and he sounded a warning to any of his players who have become too comfortable.

"Complacency is the worst word in the dictionary," Pulis, who took Stoke City into the top flight and to the FA Cup final, told reporters. "This club and everybody around the club has got to understand that this is a real dogfight.

"For us to stay out of it, everybody has got to pull together. That's not just myself, the chairman, the staff and the players. The supporters play an enormous part.

"The important thing is that people have to recognise how tough this is going to be.

"You just have a look at the (second tier) Championship and how many teams are in there having spent years in the Premier League. The reason they have gone into the Championship is because they've got complacent.

"Without a question of a doubt everybody took their foot off the pedal and almost accepted they were going to remain in the top flight. As soon as you do that you'll get relegated." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)