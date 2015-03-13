March 13 West Bromwich Albion's Tony Pulis takes on his former club Stoke City on Saturday having been named Premier League 'Manager of the Month' for February and adamant that he will not lose his proud record of never having been relegated.

Albion are in 13th place, eight points ahead of the bottom three after two wins and two draws last month.

They suffered two successive defeats last week to bitter local rivals Aston Villa, in the league and then the FA Cup.

But Pulis, who joined the Midlands club in January after Alan Irvine was sacked, told Sky Sports: "With 10 games to go, we need another 10 points to get to 40 and then we'll be okay.

"Supporters will be absolutely delighted with that. They know there will be lots of changes at the end of the season right through the club. We just need to get through this period."

Tottenham striker Harry Kane was named 'Player of the Month' for the second month in succession -- something previously only achieved by Robbie Fowler, Dennis Bergkamp and Cristiano Ronaldo. (Reporting By Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)