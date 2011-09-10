By Alan Baldwin
| MONZA, Italy, Sept 10
MONZA, Italy, Sept 10 Queens Park Rangers are
keen to sign David Beckham because he has something to prove and
can help with other commercial interests, the Premier League
club's new owner Tony Fernandes told Reuters on Saturday.
Asked whether the promoted west Londoners were actively
pursuing their interest in the former England captain, he
replied: "Yes.
"We stuck our hands up. I think David Beckham will obviously
look more positively at Spurs than us but let's see in December
how we are doing," the Malaysian airline entrepreneur, who also
owns Formula One's Team Lotus, said at the Italian Grand Prix.
League rivals Tottenham Hotspur have also said they want to
sign Beckham, who trained with Spurs earlier in the year, when
his five-year contract with the Los Angeles Galaxy ends in
November.
Beckham has made no secret of wanting to play for a united
British team as an over-age player in next year's London
Olympics and a return to the Premier League would undoubtedly
help with that ambition.
Fernandes said that even at 36 years-old, Beckham was
exactly the kind of player QPR were looking for.
"If you look at the players we've signed in QPR, they've all
got something to prove," the Airasia boss said.
"I told (manager) Neil (Warnock) 'look for players who have
something to prove.' Joey Barton's got a lot to prove,
especially after his Twitter problem," he added. "Money can't
buy that".
Barton, whose former club Newcastle United play at QPR on
Monday, is no stranger to controversy and was jailed for assault
in 2008. He also criticised the Newcastle board on social media
site Twitter before his move.
"Shaun Wright-Phillips, he still feels he can play for
England. He needs to play so he's going to get out there.
(Armand) Traore, (Arsene) Wenger never really gave him a shot
and I think he's a class player," said Fernandes of QPR's other
summer signings.
CHAPTER CLOSED
"Luke Young felt (England boss Fabio) Capello overlooked
him. And Anton Ferdinand was lost in the north-east (at
Sunderland) and is glad to be back in London.
"So I think David Beckham fits into my profile and of course
there are lots of things I could do with him in the other
businesses," added Fernandes, whose interests include the music
industry.
"Ultimately Neil's the manager and he's got to see if it
makes sense and whether David is interested. Let's see. The
world is about ideas and exploring things and that's an idea
that came up."
Asked how many more players might be signed in the next
January transfer window, Fernandes said he would wait and see.
"I don't know. It really depends how (former Blackpool
striker) DJ Campbell and (forward Jay) Bothroyd perform. If they
perform well, then we've got a great squad."
Fernandes bought QPR from Formula One supremo Bernie
Ecclestone and former Renault team boss Flavio Briatore, neither
of whom could be considered die-hard supporters of the West
London club.
Fernandes said the purchase from Ecclestone had been a "very
clean deal".
The new owner twice tried to buy east London club West Ham
United, relegated from the Premier League at the end of last
season, and had made much of his lifelong support for the
Hammers.
Fernandes said that chapter was closed: "I am now a west
London man."
(Editing by Mark Meadows; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go
to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)