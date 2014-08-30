LONDON Aug 30 Queens Park Rangers have signed former Real Madrid midfielder Lassana Diarra from Lokomotiv Moscow, said manager Harry Redknapp after his side beat visitors Sunderland 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

"He's signed. I think everything is agreed. He was down with the chairman (Tony Fernandes) last night and I am just delighted to have him. He's a top, top, top player," Redknapp told Sky Sports after Rangers earned their first points of the season.

Diarra played for QPR's London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea before then-manager Redknapp signed him for Portsmouth in 2008.

The 29-year-old, who has played 28 times for France, joined Chelsea from Le Havre in 2005 before moving to Arsenal two years later where he lasted five months before Redknapp took him to Portsmouth for a fee of 5.5 million pounds ($9.13 million).

He later signed for Real and also played for Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala before joining Lokomotiv.

($1 = 0.6026 British Pounds) (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Tony Jimenez)