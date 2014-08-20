Aug 20 Queens Park Rangers have signed the Dutch international midfielder Leroy Fer from relegated Norwich City, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The 24 year-old, who played for the Netherlands at the World Cup in Brazil, has agreed a three-year deal.

"I can't wait to get started here," he told the QPR website (www.qpr.co.uk). "It was always my dream to stay in England, in the Premier League.

"QPR did well last season to come up and the squad is full of top players, so I'm delighted to be here."

QPR manager Harry Redknapp had said after Saturday's opening defeat at home to Hull City that he wanted to sign two new central midfielders and a new striker.

"Leroy's arrival is a massive boost for us," said Redknapp, who had previously signed four other players since winning promotion.

"He's another excellent signing. He has all the attributes you'd be looking for from a central midfielder - great physique, fine ability, he gets box-to-box."

Fer will be eligible to play in the London derby on Sunday away to Tottenham Hotspur, the club who sacked Redknapp two years ago. (Writing by Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)