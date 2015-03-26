LONDON, March 26 Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand has been fined 12,000 pounds ($17,800) and banned from the touchline for one match for abusing an official, the FA said on Thursday.

Ferdinand, 48, lost his temper with the fourth official following Rangers' 2-1 home Premier League defeat by Tottenham Hotspur this month and admitted an FA charge of misconduct.

"It was alleged the Queens Park Rangers director of football used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards a match official in or around the tunnel area after the end of the game against Tottenham Hotspur," the FA said on its website.

Ferdinand, the former England, QPR, Newcastle United and Spurs striker, will not be able to sit on the touchline, enter the dressing-rooms or the tunnel area during Rangers' next game against west Bromwich Albion on April 4.

QPR are second-bottom of the table, four points from the safety zone with eight games of the season left.

