LONDON Aug 14 Malaysian entrepreneur Tony
Fernandes added fuel to speculation he wants to buy into Premier
League club Queens Park Rangers by attending their opening match
of the season at the weekend.
Fernandes, who owns the Team Lotus Formula One outfit, has
been strongly linked by British media with a move to take
control of the London-based soccer club by buying out majority
shareholder Bernie Ecclestone, the F1 supremo.
QPR got off to a terrible start in their first match in the
top flight since 1996 on Saturday, losing 4-0 at home to Bolton
Wanderers in a match featuring an own goal, an injury to one of
their new signings and a red card.
"I think we'll have to wait and see," the club's manager
Neil Warnock told Sky television when asked about Fernandes.
"I know he is very interested. Stability is what we need
really."
Ecclestone and former Renault Formula One team boss Flavio
Briatore own around 70 percent of the club with Indian steel
billionaire Lakshmi Mittal the other major shareholder.
Television pictures showed Fernandes sitting in the
directors' box with Briatore at Saturday's game.
QPR are not the first London soccer club to be associated
with Fernandes with the owner of Malaysia-based budget airline
AirAsia saying in the past he had wanted to buy into West Ham
United, who were relegated from the top flight last season.
He classes himself as a West Ham supporter.
(Writing by Sonia Oxley in Manchester; Editing by; To query or
comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)