Nov 17 Mark Hughes said he would not resign as Queens Park Rangers manager despite a 3-1 defeat at home to Southampton on Saturday that left the London club bottom of the Premier League and without a win this season.

Hughes, who took over at Loftus Road in January, told reporters: "I don't run away from challenges, and this is a huge challenge.

"I knew (the job) was going to be problematic, but this year we had real expectations and I was quite prepared to raise expectation as I thought we'd have a good season. It hasn't happened for us, unfortunately.

"Because of raising expectations, more people are going to be disappointed, and that's the case now."

His players were booed off the pitch at the final whistle and fans called for the Welshman to be sacked.

"The fans are within their rights to criticise me," Hughes added.

"(The performance) was unacceptable. We have to take it on the chin ... it is my intention to see it through. We're not going to hide behind trying to make a positive out of a very big negative today.

"The club needs stability and that is what we are trying to bring. It was the worst performance since I came here. Maybe it is a watershed in that possibly we can't get any lower than this."

QPR's Malaysian owner Tony Fernandes, who has splashed serious cash on new players, wrote on Twitter: "I feel gutted. I have put my heart and soul into this with my other shareholders. And done all we can to give support to players and all management. I can only apologise to the QPR fans. We keep fighting."

QPR are the only team in England's four professional divisions without a win this season. They have four points from 12 games, five points adrift of 17th-placed Reading.

Southampton's victory was their second of the season but still left them second from bottom of the league. (Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)