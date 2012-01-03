LONDON Jan 3 Queens Park Rangers are
appealing to the English FA following the red card awarded to
Joey Barton in Monday's match against Norwich City.
The struggling west London club said on their website (www.
qpr.co.uk) that they had lodged a formal appeal and would be
making no further comment.
Barton was dismissed for an off the ball incident with
Norwich's Bradley Johnson after 34 minutes when he appeared to
headbutt his opponent during the Premier League match at Loftus
Road which Norwich won 2-1 after Barton had given Rangers an
early lead.
Both Barton and his manager Neil Warnock vehemently
protested the sending off after the game, with Warnock claiming
that referee Neil Swarbrick and his linesman were "conned" into
sending off the Rangers skipper.
"The assistant referee has guessed, if I'm honest," Warnock
told BBC Sport. "Who says cheats don't prosper? Bradley has
conned him."
Barton added on Twitter: "Hopefully (the) ref sees it
retrospectively and sees he's been conned."
Barton said the officials told him at halftime that they
"never saw" the incident with Johnson.
"I feel for the officials; they've been conned. I was pulled
back first, then kicked second," Barton tweeted after his
dismissal.
Rangers, back in the top flight for the first time since
1996, were ninth on Nov. 19, but have slipped to 17th, just one
place above the relegation zone, after picking up just two
points from a possible 24 from their last eight matches.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)