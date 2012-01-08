LONDON Jan 8 Neil Warnock was sacked as
manager of Queens Park Rangers on Sunday following a dramatic
slump in form that has left them without a win in their last
eight Premier League matches, according to British media
reports.
Warnock, who was appointed in March 2010, guided Rangers
back to the Premier League for the first time in 15 years last
season.
QPR began the season reasonably well and were ninth in the
table in the middle of November, but having taken just two
points from a possible 24 since then are now just one point and
one place above the relegation zone.
They were close to being knocked out of the FA Cup by League
One (third tier) Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday before a late
goal gave them a 1-1 draw and saved them from an embarrassing
defeat.
QPR's Malaysian owner Tony Fernandes, who appeared to have a
close working relationship with Warnock, was not immediately
available to comment but the West London club were expected to
issue a statement at 1930GMT.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Alan Baldwin)