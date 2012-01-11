LONDON Jan 11 Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Hughes believes he can save the team from relegation and help establish them as a Premier League club in the future, he said on Wednesday.

In his first news conference at Loftus Road since replacing Neil Warnock as manager on Tuesday, the 48-year-old former Wales boss said he was looking to stay long-term after abbreviated stints in charge of Manchester City and Fulham in the last three years.

Rangers are one point and one place above the relegation zone and in danger of an immediate return to the Championship (second division) after 15 years out of the top flight.

Hughes told reporters: "My last couple of positions haven't lasted as long as I wanted them to so now I'm wanting longevity.

"I've just had my first day at the training ground - I'm certainly not thinking of leaving any time soon. I'm looking forward and really happy with the decision I've made, very excited of what is ahead of us.

"I needed to get all the facts and understand the story QPR hope to have in the future," he added.

"They are a club who want to go places and build from the bottom up - and that fitted very, very comfortably with where I feel my career needs to go now."

Hughes left nearby Fulham last June after 43 games in charge, citing a lack of ambition at Craven Cottage.

He confirmed he would be given funds by Queens Park Rangers's Malaysian owner Tony Fernandes to strengthen the squad but did not say how much.

Hughes would also not be drawn on his transfer targets or a possible interest in defenders Alex of Chelsea, Manchester City's Nedum Onuoha and Blackburn's Chris Samba who have been linked to the club.

"If there are quality players available and they're attainable then I'll be delighted - but it's difficult to manage the transfer window carefully," said Hughes, who hinted Rangers needed a new striker. The team have scored only 19 times in 20 league matches

"Certain areas need addressing but I'll take my time. It is important to recognise the strengths of the group, I need to assess that.

"At Premier League level the ability to take chances and score goals is crucial. If I feel we need to strengthen in that area then we will look to do that," he added.

Hughes' first match in charge will be Sunday's Premier League game at Newcastle United. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Alison Wildey)