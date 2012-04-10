LONDON, April 10 Queens Park Rangers midfielder
Shaun Derry will miss Wednesday's Premier League match against
Swansea City after the FA rejected the club's appeal against his
sending-off at Manchester United.
The Rangers player was shown a red card in the 14th minute
at Old Trafford on Sunday after referee Lee Mason judged that he
felled United winger Ashley Young.
However, television replays showed Young was in an offside
position ahead of the incident and that Derry made only minimal
contact before the United player tumbled to the ground in the
penalty box.
Wayne Rooney converted the subsequent spot kick and the home
team went on to win 2-0 after a second-half goal from Paul
Scholes.
In a statement on its website (www.thefa.com) on Tuesday the
FA said the appeal had been rejected, ruling that Derry was
dismissed for denying Young a goal-scoring opportunity.
