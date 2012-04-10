LONDON, April 10 Queens Park Rangers midfielder Shaun Derry will miss Wednesday's Premier League match against Swansea City after the FA rejected the club's appeal against his sending-off at Manchester United.

The Rangers player was shown a red card in the 14th minute at Old Trafford on Sunday after referee Lee Mason judged that he felled United winger Ashley Young.

However, television replays showed Young was in an offside position ahead of the incident and that Derry made only minimal contact before the United player tumbled to the ground in the penalty box.

Wayne Rooney converted the subsequent spot kick and the home team went on to win 2-0 after a second-half goal from Paul Scholes.

In a statement on its website (www.thefa.com) on Tuesday the FA said the appeal had been rejected, ruling that Derry was dismissed for denying Young a goal-scoring opportunity. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Tony Jimenez)