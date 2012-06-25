LONDON, June 25 Premier League Queens Park
Rangers stripped suspended midfielder Joey Barton of the club
captaincy on Monday and fined him six weeks' wages for
disciplinary breaches.
The west London club, in a statement on their website
door if he did not stay out of trouble.
door if he did not stay out of trouble.
"The club has... reached agreement with Barton that if he
seriously breaches the club's disciplinary procedures again, the
club reserves the right to terminate his contract," the
statement said.
Barton was handed a 12-match ban in May after being found
guilty of violent conduct in QPR's final match of last season
against Manchester City.
Barton, who was also fined 75,000 pounds ($116,700) last
month, was sent off in the 54th minute for elbowing Carlos Tevez
and then kicking Sergio Aguero in the match that crowned City as
champions.
He also appeared to try and head-butt City defender Vincent
Kompany before being escorted off the pitch.
"It was important that we took our time to make sure we came
to the correct decision, which I believe we have achieved," QPR
chief executive Philip Beard said.
"Joey's behaviour, which led to his red card at Manchester
City, and his subsequent actions were completely unacceptable
and we have made our feelings on this matter known to him."
Barton, 29, will also miss QPR's pre-season tour of Asia
next month.
"My behaviour was wrong and I accept the punishment that has
been imposed upon me as a result," the website quoted the former
Manchester City player, who has a long history of trouble on and
off the field, as saying.
"I apologise to the manager, my team-mates and of course the
QPR fans for my actions. I also apologise to the Manchester City
players, staff and supporters."

