LONDON Nov 21 Queens Park Rangers will be without striker Bobby Zamora for about three months after he injured his hip in training, the Premier League's bottom side said on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old, QPR's top scorer this season with four goals, will have an exploratory operation, the club announced on their website (www.qpr.co.uk).

QPR have yet to win in the league this season and prop up the table with four points from 12 matches. They travel to second-placed Manchester United on Saturday. (Writing by Alison Wildey; editing by Ken Ferris)