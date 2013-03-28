LONDON, March 28 Struggling Queens Park Rangers will have to play like Barcelona if they are to conjure up an improbable escape from relegation, manager Harry Redknapp said on Thursday.

Rooted to the foot of the Premier League, QPR head to Fulham on Monday seven points adrift of safety with only eight matches left to claw their way out of the bottom three.

Redknapp, however, remains convinced they are far from a lost cause provided they can adopt the industry and work ethic of the Catalan giants.

"People think the best teams just play football. It's a fallacy. The best team in the world is Barcelona and they are the hardest-working team," Redknapp told reporters.

"They work harder than anyone else without the ball and they work harder than anyone else when they've got the ball.

"We've got to work hard too. It's not a case of picking scrappers. Whoever I pick, whether they think they're skilful players or not, they've all got to work."

Back-to-back victories at the start of the month provided a glimmer of hope for QPR fans before defeat in their last outing against relegation rivals Aston Villa on March 16 brought them crashing back to earth.

Redknapp, however, feels the Londoners' current form gives them something to cling to.

"We can get out of it. We're playing well. If we were in bad form I'd be more worried," Redknapp added.

"That gives us a chance. With eight games to go, that's positive for us. There are four or five wins for us in the games left.

"We've got to go to Fulham and win the game. It's a local derby, we'll take a huge following with us. We want a positive result." (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)