LONDON Dec 1 Queens Park Rangers travel to Swansea City on Tuesday with manager Harry Redknapp saying it was time they picked up a point away from Loftus Road after six successive away defeats in the Premier League this season.

QPR are the only club in the top four divisions not to win a single away point, with all their 11 points won at home with wins over Sunderland, Aston Villa and Leicester City, as well as draws with Manchester City and Stoke City.

Speaking at his pre-match news conference, Redknapp was asked why they had been so poor away from home.

"We need to try and get some points away. Certainly we've had some tough away games so far and it has not been an easy run.

"We've met teams bang in form, West Ham, Southampton, the surprise teams of the season.

"When we go to Swansea, we will have to work very hard to stay with them because they play some great football, it will be a tough game but its about time we got an away win."

QPR began their losing sequence with a 4-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur and subsequently lost 4-0 at Manchester United, 2-1 at Southampton, 2-0 at West Ham, 2-1 at Chelsea and 1-0 at Newcastle United.

They also lost 1-0 at League Two (fourth tier) Burton Albion in the Capital One (League) Cup in August.

QPR scored a thrilling 3-2 win over Leicester on Saturday while Swansea drew 1-1 at home with Crystal Palace and Redknapp wants his side to build on that success.

"We've got a lot of experienced players at the club and there was a good spirit on Saturday and we have been playing well lately.

"A lot of the old heads came to the front and there was a lot of good performances."

QPR, promoted back to the Premier League last season after a season in the Championship (second tier), are currently 18th in the table, a point ahead of bottom placed Leicester, and level with Burnley and Hull City.

Redknapp is optimistic that their recent improvement will see them survive an immediate return to the lower tier.

"There are eight or nine in a relegation battle in my opinion who could get sucked into it. I think we have as good a chance as any of staying in the division," he said. (editing by Justin Palmer)