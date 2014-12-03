LONDON Dec 3 Queens Park Rangers defender Steven Caulker believes the experience of being relegated from the Premier League with Cardiff City last season could help him escape the same fate with the west Londoners a year on.

Rangers, who lost 2-0 at Swansea City on Tuesday after conceding both goals in the last 12 minutes, are second from bottom in the Premier League with 11 points from 14 matches and battling against the odds to stay up.

"The good thing about the players here is that they are experienced so that is different from what I had with Cardiff last year and we've also got an experienced manager," Caulker told the Rangers Website (www.qpr.co.uk).

"It is about keeping with the pack and winning our home games and see where that takes us," added the defender, who joined QPR in July.

While solid at home, Rangers have now gone seven away matches in a row without a point this season and face a big struggle to avoid the drop only a year after clinching promotion through the playoffs.

"We've got to address our away form as soon as possible," manager Harry Redknapp, who has learned a thing or two about promotion and relegation over the years, told reporters after the Swansea game.

"We've had hard away games this season. We've scrapped away in the last few games, but late goals have beaten us."

This Saturday's match at Loftus Road against Burnley, promoted with QPR at the end of last season and only a point above them in the table, will be a key clash.

"Saturday is massive for us now against Burnley," said Redknapp. "It's a really key game for us now, as are the next three or four at Loftus Road. It's a real six-pointer this weekend." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)