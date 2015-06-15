LONDON, June 15 Relegated Queens Park Rangers have appointed Malaysian businessman Ruben Gnanalingam as co-chairman alongside owner Tony Fernandes.

Gnanalingam joins Fernandes, chief executive Lee Hoos and director of football Les Ferdinand in the Championship club's senior management team.

"We have a lot of work to do in terms of re-establishing the traditions of QPR but with the two of us working at closer quarters with the senior management team... we believe we can create a positive future," Malaysian Fernandes said in a news release on Monday.

Rangers, who are coached by Chris Ramsey, finished bottom of the Premier League last season. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)