LONDON Jan 28 The Football Association
agreed that no handshakes would take place in the FA Cup fourth
round tie between Queens Park Rangers and Chelsea on Saturday
because of tensions regarding John Terry and Anton Ferdinand.
Chelsea and England captain Terry, who denies wrongdoing,
has been charged with racially abusing QPR defender Ferdinand in
a league game in October and Terry is due in court next week.
"Following discussions on Friday evening and Saturday
morning involving senior officials from QPR, Chelsea and the FA,
it has been agreed there will not be the usual team handshake
before today's FA Cup fourth round tie at Loftus Road," a FA
statement said.
"The FA agreed to the request by both clubs in an attempt to
further diffuse tensions before the match."
Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas had said on Friday that the
duo, who both started the game, should shake hands.
