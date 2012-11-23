LONDON Nov 23 Queens Park Rangers sacked manager Mark Hughes on Friday with the team bottom of the Premier League table without a win in 12 matches this season.

The west London club said in a statement on their website (www.qpr.co.uk) that Hughes had left the club with immediate effect.

"This decision has been taken after careful consideration by the Board of Directors, following numerous meetings over the last few days.

"Mark has shown integrity and professionalism throughout his time here, but ultimately the circumstances we find ourselves in have left the Board of Directors with very little choice but to make a change."

Mark Bowen and Eddie Niedzwiecki will take charge of the trip to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday, the club added.

