LONDON Dec 26 Queens Park Rangers manager Harry Redknapp described some of the refereeing decisions as 'scandalous' in his side's 2-1 home defeat by West Bromwich Albion which left them bottom of the Premier League on Wednesday.

West Brom's second goal in the 50th minute, given as an own goal to QPR keeper Robert Green after he came under an aerial challenge from Marc Antoine-Fortune, left Redknapp raging.

The QPR manager also slammed the officials for not awarding a late penalty when West Brom defender Liam Ridgewell appeared to handle the ball inside the area as his side tried to salvage a draw.

"At the end it's a blatant penalty. Ridgewell's got his hands up. They are scandalous decisions. I can't do anything about it. It's just poor refereeing," Redknapp told the BBC before having time to cool down.

Talking to reporters later, Redknapp toned down his emotions but remained highly critical of Ridgwell's apparent handball.

"I thought the referee got it completely wrong. How does he not see the penalty at the end? Ridgewell's hand is up there. It's the most blatant handball I've ever seen," he said.

"I asked the referee how he couldn't see it and he told me it was murky over there."

On Green's own goal, Redknapp added: "It was an absolutely blatant foul. Listen I hate hearing managers moan about decisions. I never do that and it's not a part of my life.

"I don't slate referees off. They'll all tell you that. I don't go knock on their doors, but today was really poor. Two vital decisions wrong.

"I expected the referee to give a free kick. How can a keeper play the ball when a fella backs him in over the line? Someone said you should push him over, but you can't because it's a penalty. That's obstruction. How can it stand?"

Reading's 0-0 draw with Swansea City meant QPR dropped to the bottom of the table on goal difference with 10 points from 19 matches. (Writing by Martyn Herman, Editing by Tom Pilcher)