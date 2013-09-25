LONDON, Sept 25 Uruguayan striker Javier Chevanton has joined Queens Park Rangers on a three-month deal to give Harry Redknapp's high-flying but low-scoring side more options in attack after injuries.

The Championship (second tier) leaders said on Wednesday that the move is subject to international clearance for the former Uruguay international, who has 22 caps for his country.

Relegated from the Premier League last season, Rangers have only eight goals from eight games - far fewer than their immediate rivals.

The West Londoners have Bobby Zamora recovering from knee surgery while Andy Johnson is also sidelined by injury.

Former Monaco and Sevilla striker Chevanton, 33, joins as a free agent after being released by Italian side Lecce.

"Javier has spent time with us and integrated into the group very well. He arrives with a good pedigree and gives us a much-needed extra option in attack," Redknapp told the club website (www.qpr.co.uk) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)