LONDON Feb 10 Queens Park Rangers chairman Tony Fernandes has hinted at a surprise choice to replace the departed Harry Redknapp as manager of the struggling Premier League club.

"Think I have got my dream manager," the Malaysian told his 943,000 followers on Twitter on Tuesday. "Not what anyone thinks. Take a while. Still a bit to go but I'm very happy. Press all wrong."

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood is the bookmakers' favourite for the job at Loftus Road, where caretaker coach Chris Ramsey has been in charge since Redknapp resigned last week.

However some media reports have indicated that negotiations with the 46-year-old were stalling over financial terms.

QPR, who have failed to score a point away from home this season, are 19th in the table and facing an immediate return to the Championship (second tier). (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)