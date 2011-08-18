LONDON Aug 18 Malaysian entrepreneur Tony Fernandes has completed the takeover of Queens Park Rangers, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.

Fernandes, the owner of the Team Lotus Formula One outfit and the low-cost airline AirAsia, took control of the promoted west London club by buying out majority shareholder Bernie Ecclestone, the F1 supremo.

"I've always wanted to be involved in football and the appeal of a London Club like QPR, was too good an opportunity to turn down, Fernandes said on the official QPR Twitter feed.