LONDON Feb 3 Harry Redknapp has resigned as manager of Premier League Queens Park Rangers, the club said on Tuesday.

The 67-year-old spent just over two years in charge of the London side, gaining promotion to the top flight last season.

Redknapp said ill-health had been a factor in his decision.

"Sadly I need immediate surgery on my knee which is going to stop me from doing my job in the coming weeks," he said in a statement.

"It means I won't be able to be out on the training pitch every day, and if I can't give 100 per cent I feel it's better for someone else to take over the reins."

QPR are second from bottom of the Premier League.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)