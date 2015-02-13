LONDON Feb 13 Queens Park Rangers have appointed caretaker boss Chris Ramsey as manager until the end of the season, the Premier League strugglers said on Friday.

The 52-year-old has limited coaching experience but has impressed the squad since taking over from Harry Redknapp, who resigned last week, and steered QPR to their first away victory of the season -- a 2-0 league win over Sunderland on Tuesday.

"Ramsey will work alongside Kevin Bond (first team coach) and Kevin Hitchcock (goalkeeping coach)," fourth from bottom Rangers said in a statement.

"Director of football Les Ferdinand will oversee the trio whilst also having a presence on the training ground for the remainder of the campaign."

The announcement came three days after QPR chairman Tony Fernandes had fans salivating when he said on Twitter that he had got his "dream manager", with few expecting Ramsey to be among the contenders.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood had been favourite to land the job until Fernandes's cryptic tweet which said the media had got the wrong end of the stick.

Ex-Swansea City boss Michael Laudrup, now at Lekhwiya in Qatar, then came into the frame but ruled himself out of the running as soon as he became the bookmakers' favourite.

In his brief period at the helm, Ramsey seems to have left a positive impression on the squad with midfielder Joey Barton heralding his impact.

"Good news on Chris Ramsey. Good since he has come in. Got group back on track. Lots for us all to do now to keep club in the league," Barton said on Twitter. (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Tony Jimenez)