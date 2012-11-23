LONDON Nov 23 Harry Redknapp has said he hopes to become the new manager of Premier League bottom side Queens Park Rangers later on Friday.

"I'm hopeful we can get it done tonight, there shouldn't be any problems," the 65-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur manager told Sky Sports News.

QPR sacked Mark Hughes earlier on Friday with the club having taken just four points from 12 matches this season.

"I fancy getting back into the Premier League. QPR is a good club, with great fans and a great atmosphere," added Redknapp, who was sacked by Spurs in June despite leading QPR's London rivals to a fourth place finish last season.

"It's a privilege to go there and manage them. I'm looking forward to the challenge. "It's a big challenge. It will be a tough job to take on but I am up for the challenge." (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing Greg Stutchbury)