LONDON Dec 22 Queens Park Rangers manager Harry Redknapp has hit out at the pay received by some players at the club after watching his side lose 1-0 at Newcastle United on Saturday, leaving them second from bottom in the Premier League.

"There are a lot of players at this club who earn far too much money for what they are; far, far, far too much money for their ability and what they give to the club," he told the BBC.

Redknapp, who joined the struggling west London club a month ago to replace the sacked Mark Hughes, said he was wary of spending more money in the January transfer window.

"I don't want to spend their (the club's) money, to be honest with you... I don't really want to see the owners have their pants taken down like they have in the past. There's a lot of agents (who) made money out of them," he added.

Malaysian businessman Tony Fernandes bought a majority stake in QPR in 2011 and has invested heavily in the club, attracting high-profile players such as Jose Bosingwa, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Bobby Zamora and Park Ji-Sung.

But while Redknapp may not plan to spend big in the transfer window he indicated that some players could be set to leave.

Fullback Bosingwa was fined two weeks' wages after refusing to sit on the bench for the 2-1 win over Fulham last weekend - QPR's first league victory this season.

"He has been fined two weeks' wages, £130,000. Not too bad for two weeks, decent isn't it? Not too bad for playing on a Saturday, it's okay."

When asked how he might handle a player acting in such a way, he replied: "We'll find out in January." (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Ken Ferris)