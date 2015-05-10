LONDON May 10 Relegation-threatened Queens Park Rangers have been advised not to select Brazil midfielder Sandro for their Premier League match with Manchester City due to issues with his UK residency visa, the club said on Sunday.

"In response to an article which was published by today's Sunday Mirror, the club can confirm it was informed by the Home Office on Thursday 7th May that there is an issue with Sandro's UK Residency Visa," the club said in a statement on their website.

"The club are working with Sandro and the Home Office to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. While this is ongoing, the club have been advised not to select Sandro for match involvement."

Sandro, capped 17 times by Brazil, was expected to start Sunday's must-win match against second-place City.

QPR are bottom of the table and nine points adrift of the safety zone with three matches remaining. (Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Toby Davis)