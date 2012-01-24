LONDON Jan 24 Nigerian international
defender Taye Taiwo joined Queens Park Rangers on loan until the
end of the season on Tuesday as Mark Hughes's first signing
since he took over as manager.
Hughes said the 26-year-old AC Milan left-back, who arrived
in Serie A from Olympique Marseille last year, had been on his
radar for some time.
"To get him now is a fantastic coup and a real statement of
intent that we can attract the quality of player that he is. I
am looking forward to working with him," he told the club
website (www.qpr.co.uk).
Taiwo said he was looking forward to the challenge of the
Premier League.
"It has always been a dream of mine to play in this league,"
he said. "Wherever you go in the world, people always talk about
the Premier League and it will be nice to play in a country that
speaks the same language as me."
QPR, who returned to the top flight this season after a
15-year absence, are 16th in the 20-team Premier League and two
points clear of the relegation zone.
Former Wales boss Hughes was appointed manager this month
after Neil Warnock was sacked following a run of poor
performances.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)