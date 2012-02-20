LONDON Feb 20 Former Sunderland chairman
Niall Quinn announced on Monday that he was leaving the Premier
League club now that their fortunes had been revived under new
manager Martin O'Neill.
The former Ireland international striker, who stepped down
as chairman last October, told the club website (www.safc.com)
that he would return to Ireland to focus on his family and
business interests outside soccer.
Quinn had been carrying out an international development
role at the north-east club, who beat Arsenal 2-0 on Saturday to
reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and are ninth in the
league.
"I've had the most amazing six years and it gives me a huge
sense of pride to see where Sunderland is today," said Quinn.
"Everything is in place for Sunderland to really make a
statement, which was always my aim."
O'Neill, who joined Sunderland in December when the club
were 16th in the league, said he was disappointed by Quinn's
decision but respected it.
"He has been the heartbeat of the football club for so long
and his legacy is immeasurable," the former Northern Ireland
captain said. "To me he is 'Mr Sunderland' and always will be."
