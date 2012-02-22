LONDON Feb 22 Britain needs to act
swiftly to crush any return of racism in soccer, after several
high-profile cases, Prime Minister David Cameron said on
Wednesday.
Cameron said Britain should be proud of the achievements of
the campaign to rid the sport of racism over the past two
decades, adding that other countries had failed to take similar
action.
"But we have some problems still today," Cameron said at the
opening of an anti-discrimination summit with former players and
soccer officials. "We need to act quickly to make sure those
problems do not creep back in.
"If everyone plays their role, then we can easily crush and
deal with this problem.
"We want to make sure football is all about a power to do
good, rather than anything else."
Cameron said he often took his young son to local soccer
matches and had seen how bad behaviour on the pitch could
influence children and other spectators.
"What happens on the field influences what happens off the
field. You see children as young as six imitating the behaviour
they see on the field," he told a panel including former England
internationals John Barnes and Graeme Le Saux.
"So this is not just important for football, it's important
for the whole country."
FA chairman David Bernstein said his organisation was
working at all levels to deal with the issue and was determined
not to allow any complacency because of the past success.
Earlier this month, Liverpool's Uruguayan striker Luis
Suarez was forced to apologise for refusing to shake hands with
Manchester United's French defender Patrice Evra before a
Premier League match.
Suarez had only recently returned to action for Liverpool
following an eight-match ban for racially abusing Evra during a
game in October.
England international John Terry has been stripped of the
captaincy pending his trial in July on charges of racially
abusing Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand. Terry
denies the charges.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)