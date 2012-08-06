Aug 6 Manchester City defender Gael Clichy said
that a banana was thrown during a pre-season friendly away to
Limerick on Sunday while the Irish club said the incident was
under investigation.
"How sad to see "bananas thrown on the pitch" tonight," said
the 27-year-old Frenchman on Twitter. "Knowing people around the
world need food. No words for this."
City won the match at Thomond Park 4-0, their final game
before their Community Shield match with Chelsea at Villa Park
on August 12.
"The police and stadium officials are reviewing the CCTV
recordings to attempt to identify an individual involved in the
throwing of an offensive object onto the playing field,"
Limerick FC said in a statement.
"Any individual identified as being involved in an incident
of this nature will be banned from future attendance and the
matter will be handed over to the police.
"All those involved with the friendly game this evening
fully condemn all forms of unacceptable behaviour of this
nature."
(Reporting By Mark Pangallo; Editing by Brian Homewood)