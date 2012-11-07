Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
LONDON Nov 7 Millwall have banned a 13-year-old fan for racially abusing a Bolton Wanderers player during a Championship (second division) match last month and will assist in the boy's rehabilitation.
"Having completed our investigations into the incident, we have identified and interviewed a 13-year-old boy who admitted a verbal exchange with Marvin Sordell in which abuse was used," Millwall said in a statement.
"The individual has been banned from Millwall matches for the foreseeable future, but as a club we also felt, given the boy's age and background, we had a duty to play our part in attempting to educate and rehabilitate him."
The London club said the teenager, who has written to Sordell apologising, had been offered a place on an educational programme "in the hope that we can change his outlook on equality, racism and life in general." (Writing By Alison Wildey, editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.