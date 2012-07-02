* Rafael agrees new four-year deal with United
* Twin brother Fabio joins QPR on loan
(Adds Fabio loan deal)
July 2 Brazilian full back Rafael has signed a
new four-year contract that will keep him at Manchester United
until 2016 while twin brother Fabio has agreed a season-long
loan to Premier League rivals Queens Park Rangers.
"Rafael is one of our brightest young prospects. He has no
fear of playing and has great belief in himself," manager Alex
Ferguson told the club's website (www.manutd.com) on Monday.
"The boy has developed immensely since joining United (in
2008), his energy and enthusiasm are a joy to watch. Rafael has
all the attributes to become one of the best full backs in the
world and I am delighted he has signed a new contract."
Full back Fabio, who is also a member of United's first-team
squad, will link up with his new Rangers team mates on the first
day of pre-season training next Monday.
"This is a great opportunity for us to loan a good young
player who has decent experience of playing for a top club like
Manchester United," said Rangers manager Mark Hughes.
The two brothers turn 22 next Monday.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Alison Wildey)