Aug 31 English Premier League newcomers
Southampton signed Uruguay striker Gaston Ramirez from Italian
side Bologna for an undisclosed fee on Friday.
Ramirez was linked with a move to the club earlier in the
transfer window, with a work permit in place and personal terms
signed, only for the deal to fall through.
The player, however, agreed a four-year contract just hours
before the window closed.
"A lot of hard work has gone in ... with a lot of
negotiations behind the scenes to get this deal done,"
Southampton manager Nigel Adkins told the club's website
(www.saintsfc.co.uk).
"Great credit to everyone because we have a young, exciting
talent joining us who is one of the best around. We have got one
of the most exciting prospects in world football coming to St
Mary's."
The 21-year-old Ramirez scored 15 times in 60 appearances
for Bologna, having joined the Serie A side from Penarol in
2010.
Ramirez has been capped by his country 10 times and is in
the squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Colombia
and Ecuador.
(Reporting by Matt Barker; editing by Tony Jimenez)