Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
LONDON Jan 19 Premier League soccer players are often pilloried for their wealth and lack of a common touch but Swansea City defender Angel Rangel has made a mockery of the stereotype by organising food for the homeless.
Heavy snow has hit the Welsh city of Swansea and on hearing that a cafe was throwing away good food, the Spaniard and his wife offered to take the sandwiches and distribute them to the homeless.
"Anyone knows the location of homeless people in Swansea? I got food going spare!" Rangel tweeted on Friday before later adding: "Thanks a lot but it was just a little gesture, we drove for only 1 hour and felt great."
After not finding anyone on the streets, Rangel gave the sandwiches to a local homeless shelter that had seen the tweets.
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.