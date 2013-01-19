LONDON Jan 19 Premier League soccer players are often pilloried for their wealth and lack of a common touch but Swansea City defender Angel Rangel has made a mockery of the stereotype by organising food for the homeless.

Heavy snow has hit the Welsh city of Swansea and on hearing that a cafe was throwing away good food, the Spaniard and his wife offered to take the sandwiches and distribute them to the homeless.

"Anyone knows the location of homeless people in Swansea? I got food going spare!" Rangel tweeted on Friday before later adding: "Thanks a lot but it was just a little gesture, we drove for only 1 hour and felt great."

After not finding anyone on the streets, Rangel gave the sandwiches to a local homeless shelter that had seen the tweets.

(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Stephen Wood)