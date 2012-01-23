LONDON Jan 23 A Russian-led investment
company have agreed to take a large stake in English
championship (second division) soccer club Reading and plan to
provide initial funding to strengthen the team during the
current transfer window.
Thames Sports Investment (TSI), founded by Russian Anton
Zingarevich, have reached an outline agreement with
long-standing club owner John Madejski on the deal.
"TSI's financial support aims to allow the club to retain
its best players and acquire additional players as the
management team see fit," TSI said in a statement, adding that
the deal was due to be finalised in March.
The Zingarevich family were linked in 2004 with a reported
plan to bid for Premier League club Everton but nothing came of
that. Anton's father Boris Zingarevich is a timber tycoon.
Little is known about Anton Zingarevich, although media
reports said he studied at university in Reading, a town west of
London.
English soccer clubs have increasingly been targeted by
foreign investors in recent years, with Russian, American and
Gulf Arab money behind many of the biggest names in the game.
Reading played in the Premier League for two seasons from
2006-2008, and are currently just outside the promotion play-off
positions.
Madejski, who made his money from the Auto Trader magazine,
has been chairman of Reading for more than two decades and will
remain in that role should the deal go through. He backed a move
in 1998 to a modern, 25,000-seater stadium that is named after
him.
