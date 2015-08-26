Aug 26 The Football Association is investigating a report of racial abuse by a spectator at Tuesday's Capital One Cup match between Portsmouth and Reading, the clubs said on Wednesday.

Reading officials spoke to referee Gavin Ward about something allegedly said to their striker Nick Blackman during the first half of the tie, which Championship (second tier) Reading won 2-1.

The club said on their website (www.readingfc.co.uk) that the FA had since asked for their comments and observations about the incident, on which they did not elaborate.

League Two (fourth tier) Portsmouth referred to "reports of alleged racist abuse" and have asked supporters who may have witnessed such incidents to contact the club in confidence in a statement on their website (www.portsmouthfc.co.uk),

Reading assistant manager Kevin Keen praised Blackman, who scored the equaliser, for his reaction.

"The referee acted really quickly and it was put to bed. But the most important thing was Nick reacted in the perfect way by scoring a goal," Keen said.

(Reporting by Neville Dalton, editing by Ed Osmond)